On a long, leisurely drive Sunday, March 29, a herd of mountain goats was spotted on Westside Road.

A Black Press employee snapped the photographs and said his children were delighted to see the animals.

The mountain goats were spotted crossing the road safely, as one stood guard while the herd passed.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, catching glimpses of wildlife is a refreshing reminder that spring is here.

