Movie marks International Women’s Day in Vernon

Special screening to raise funds for survivors of domestic violence in Vernon

A special screening of the League of Their Own will be shown March 8, 2020, to celebrate International Women’s Day. (File)

Archway Society and the Towne Cinema are teaming up to host a special screening A League of Their Own this Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

And all ticket proceeds will go to support Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

A League of Their Own, starring Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, is based on the real-life origin story of the first-ever professional women’s baseball league during the height of the Second World War.

The 1992 sports comedy-drama movie, directed by Penny Marshall, follows Dottie and Kit as they are drafted into a professional league along with several other women, but things take a turn a former baseball star and alcoholic named Jimmy is forced to manage the team.

The door opens at Vernon Towne Cinema at 5 p.m. on March 8 and the film will start rolling at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and 100 per cent of the proceeds go toward Archway Society for Domestic Peace, formerly known as Vernon Women’s Transition Society.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead by calling Cera at 250-503-8097.

Archway provides a wide range of supportive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The organization provides shelter, counselling, child and youth advocacy and outreach services.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day seminar in Vernon set to inspire

READ MORE: Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser