The Rotary Club of Vernon will be hosting two showings of the movie Breathe at the Towne Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, with proceeds going to PolioPlus, a global organization dedicated to eradicating polio. (Submitted photo)

The Rotary Club of Vernon will be hosting two showings of the movie Breathe at the Towne Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, with proceeds going to PolioPlus, a global organization dedicated to eradicating polio. (Submitted photo)

Movie night in Vernon raising funds to fight polio

Rotary Club hosting a showing of Breathe at the Towne Theatre Oct. 26

The Rotary Club of Vernon will be airing a movie at the Towne Theatre to raise funds to eradicate polio and other diseases from the world.

The club, a longstanding service organization that works locally and internationally, will be hosting a showing of the 2017 movie Breathe at the Towne Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 26.

There will be two showings, one for all ages at 5 p.m. and one for ages 19-plus at 7:45 p.m., with tickets available online or in person.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to PolioPlus, a global organization that works to wipe out polio and other diseases from the world.

Breathe is the true love story of Robin (Andrew Garfield) and Diana Cavendish (Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.

“Part exuberant love story, part great escape adventure, this is an old-fashioned tale of triumph over adversity that refuses – like its protagonists – to succumb to confinement,” says The Guardian about Breathe.

Polio has gone from a disease which terrified people around the world as recently as the 1980s to nearly an extinct threat. While it is currently circulating in only two Middle Eastern countries, a recent positive case in New York and a positive environmental sample in London show that people around the world are still vulnerable until the disease is fully eradicated.

PolioPlus provides vaccination and global sanitation system testing in an effort to completely eradicate polio.

The Rotary Club of Vernon has been creating positive change in the community and beyond for nearly 100 years. It’s currently looking for more members to join in its projects. Past projects include the Rotary Pier at Kal Beach, the Peace Park on Highway 97, the Rotary Carol Festival and annual scholarships to local high school students.

The club meets at noon each Wednesday at Asian Avenue.

“By attending this fundraiser, Vernon residents can directly contribute to the effort of creating a polio-free world,” the club said.

Tickets can be purchased at thetowne.ca.

READ MORE: HOPE Outreach holding winter clothing drive in Vernon

READ MORE: Movie marks community inclusion month and memorializes Vernon woman

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiseasefundraiserVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Donations needed to keep Vernon hospice house running

Just Posted

Coquihalla Highway, Friday Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. (Hayley Grosch/ Facebook)
Special weather statement: Snow hits B.C. Interior Highways

(Submitted photo)
Halloween bash to rock Vernon art studio

The Vernon Towne Theatre. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Movie night in Vernon raising funds to fight polio

The Vernon Vipers beat the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 5-3 on the road at the Chilliwack Coliseum Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Garrett James photography)
Vernon Vipers victorious in pair of weekday games