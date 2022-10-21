Movie night in Vernon raising funds to fight polio

The Rotary Club of Vernon will be hosting two showings of the movie Breathe at the Towne Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, with proceeds going to PolioPlus, a global organization dedicated to eradicating polio. (Submitted photo)

The Rotary Club of Vernon will be airing a movie at the Towne Theatre to raise funds to eradicate polio and other diseases from the world.

The club, a longstanding service organization that works locally and internationally, will be hosting a showing of the 2017 movie Breathe at the Towne Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 26.

There will be two showings, one for all ages at 5 p.m. and one for ages 19-plus at 7:45 p.m., with tickets available online or in person.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to PolioPlus, a global organization that works to wipe out polio and other diseases from the world.

Breathe is the true love story of Robin (Andrew Garfield) and Diana Cavendish (Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.

“Part exuberant love story, part great escape adventure, this is an old-fashioned tale of triumph over adversity that refuses – like its protagonists – to succumb to confinement,” says The Guardian about Breathe.

Polio has gone from a disease which terrified people around the world as recently as the 1980s to nearly an extinct threat. While it is currently circulating in only two Middle Eastern countries, a recent positive case in New York and a positive environmental sample in London show that people around the world are still vulnerable until the disease is fully eradicated.

PolioPlus provides vaccination and global sanitation system testing in an effort to completely eradicate polio.

The Rotary Club of Vernon has been creating positive change in the community and beyond for nearly 100 years. It’s currently looking for more members to join in its projects. Past projects include the Rotary Pier at Kal Beach, the Peace Park on Highway 97, the Rotary Carol Festival and annual scholarships to local high school students.

The club meets at noon each Wednesday at Asian Avenue.

“By attending this fundraiser, Vernon residents can directly contribute to the effort of creating a polio-free world,” the club said.

Tickets can be purchased at thetowne.ca.

DiseasefundraiserVernon