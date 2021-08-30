Mural to bring unity takes shape in South Okanagan

The unity mural is taking shape at Summerland Middle School. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
The unity mural is taking shape at Summerland Middle School. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The much anticipated unity mural is taking shape on a wall on Summerland Middle School.

Two artists using a scissor lift were painting this weekend, creating the mural that will cover the span of the wall of the school. The mural can be seen from the road and skate park across the street.

According to the artists working on the mural this weekend, the art project got started on Saturday and could be complete by Saturday, Sept. 4.

The words on the mural read: “You are important and belong” and feature faces of people.

The idea for the art project began in July 2020, after the home of Abhishek Lekhi’s parents was vandalized with racist graffiti. Racist graffiti had been spray-painted on the walls of the Indo-Canadian family’s home and windows had been broken at that time.

Following the news of the racist vandalism, many in the community asked how they could show their support. The idea of a mural with a unity theme came about as a result.

School District 67’s The Anti-Racism Working Group, made up of members of the Board of Trustees, Principals and Vice-Principals Association, Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union, Canadian Union of Public Employees and the school district’s senior management team has now issued the call for an artist to construct the mural.

READ MORE: A call for artists for a unity mural

READ MORE: Indo-Canadian family’s home spray painted with racist graffiti

Previous story
PHOTOS: Faces of the heroes fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer

The Vernon Juvenile ‘A’ Tiger lacrosse team won the 1952 B.C. championship and gathered for a team picture outside the Vernon Civic Arena. The team included (back row from left): George Claughton, Don Hein, Harold Baumbrough (captain), Dave Kineshanko. Middle row (from left): Ben Douglas (coach), Norm Ogasawara, Gerry Sparrow, John Desimone, Mickey Ogasawara, Sigi Ogasawara (manager). Front row (from left): Stu Robertson, John Baziw, John Erechuk (goal), Alan Drage, Murray Claughton. Missing from photo: Stan Chorney (goalie). (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #19931)
Vernon history in pictures

The BC Wildfire Service will try to conduct a 3,500-hectare-sized planned ignition above Westside Road from Irish Creek to the plateau; Six Mile Creek to the plateau; and the plateau to the fireguards on Monday, Aug. 30. (Sandra Detta-Eberle photo)
Update: Ground crews working to identify hotspots and hazards at White Rock Lake fire

Two road re-paving projects are slated to start in Vernon this week. A portion of 48th Avenue between 24th Street and Anderson Way begins Monday, Aug. 29, while work on 34th Street between 25th Avenue and Okanagan Avenue starts Tuesday, Aug. 30. All work will be done overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce impact on motorists travelling during the day. (Black Press - file photo)
City of Vernon rolling out two overnight road re-paving projects