Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

This weekend family and friends of Aimee Parks will gather in Kelowna for a round of golf and to raise funds for Parks’ favourite cause — the BC SPCA.

The 35-year-old was tragically killed by her former fiancé in 2014 — Ryan Quigley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, less time served last October.

Jenny Matechuk the community fundraising officer based at the Kelowna shelter, says she is grateful Parks’ family chose the BC SPCA to be the recipient for the tournament proceeds.

“Aimee was a special volunteer with a big heart and a real love for animals. Our thoughts are with those who love Aimee and organized the tournament in her honour.”

Parks was an animal advocate who enjoyed her time in the cat room and would often foster kittens.

This is the third year the tournament has taken place in Kelowna. Last year the event raised $4500 for the non-profit.

This year the event will take place on April 21 at Michaelbrook Golf Club, with a shotgun start at 2:30 p.m.

Parks hailed from England and her family asks that you come out and play and wear the colours red and white to celebrate the up coming Saint George’s Day.

The cost is $90 to participate there will be a chipping and putting contest. Please contact dtindubai@hotmail.com or andycraigacc@gmail.com for more information or to participate.

