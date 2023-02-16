Not A Book Club at the Vernon Museum brings Keith Louis and his salmon and water knowledge to the table Feb. 23. (MAV photo)

Not A Book Club at the Vernon Museum brings Keith Louis and his salmon and water knowledge to the table Feb. 23. (MAV photo)

Museum and school district dive into Okanagan water knowledge

Retired OKIB head of fisheries shares importance of water at event

Heritage Week brings wisdom around the importance of water to the table for a free knowledge sharing opportunity.

The Vernon School District and the Museum and Archives of Vernon (MAV) are thrilled to announce the return of Not a Book Club in conjunction with Heritage Week 2023.

“As part of our shared commitment to create spaces that encourage dialogue around a variety of topics, we’re grateful to have Keith Louis join us in a conversation about water,” said Carly Hills, lead teacher of Indigenous education.

Louis, retired Territorial Stewardship Department Head of Fisheries for the Okanagan Indian Band, has been working on salmon restoration projects from the border all the way up to the Okanagan since 2000.

He has done everything from collecting data, raising and releasing fry and monitoring the return of the salmon. Louis has intimate knowledge of the creeks and rivers and understands deeply the significance and importance of water in the Okanagan.

“Water connects everything,” said Amy Timleck, MAV programming lead. “To have an opportunity to share what that means to us as individuals, is a really important part of understanding what that means to us as a larger community.”

Not a Book Club sessions begin with a guest speaker and then participants share personal resources: a podcast, a YouTube video, a book, etc. with other attendees. The purpose is to honour the diversity of knowledge that each individual brings to the table, and inspire ways to share that wisdom.

Not a Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 23, 5-7 p.m., at the museum.

Further details and registration available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/not-a-book-club-tickets-531180594457.

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day goats spread love for North Okanagan seniors

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BooksMuseumVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lumby Toastmaster arrested for crimes against hilarity

Just Posted

Kelsey Falk is hoping to lead her Heat to the program’s first ever playoff win in Canada West history (Conan Shing Photography)
Vernon guard looks to lift Heat to new heights

Dan Martell, Renee Warren and Brea Lake at the 2022 OKGN Angel Summit Finale in 2022. (Kai jacobson photo)
Startup finalists announced for Okanagan Angel Summit

Curt Reimer, head of the Monashee Toastmasters, was arrested by the Winter Carnival cops last week for crimes against hilarity. (Contributed)
Lumby Toastmaster arrested for crimes against hilarity

Not A Book Club at the Vernon Museum brings Keith Louis and his salmon and water knowledge to the table Feb. 23. (MAV photo)
Museum and school district dive into Okanagan water knowledge