Museum and school district dive into Okanagan water knowledge

Not A Book Club at the Vernon Museum brings Keith Louis and his salmon and water knowledge to the table Feb. 23. (MAV photo)

Heritage Week brings wisdom around the importance of water to the table for a free knowledge sharing opportunity.

The Vernon School District and the Museum and Archives of Vernon (MAV) are thrilled to announce the return of Not a Book Club in conjunction with Heritage Week 2023.

“As part of our shared commitment to create spaces that encourage dialogue around a variety of topics, we’re grateful to have Keith Louis join us in a conversation about water,” said Carly Hills, lead teacher of Indigenous education.

Louis, retired Territorial Stewardship Department Head of Fisheries for the Okanagan Indian Band, has been working on salmon restoration projects from the border all the way up to the Okanagan since 2000.

He has done everything from collecting data, raising and releasing fry and monitoring the return of the salmon. Louis has intimate knowledge of the creeks and rivers and understands deeply the significance and importance of water in the Okanagan.

“Water connects everything,” said Amy Timleck, MAV programming lead. “To have an opportunity to share what that means to us as individuals, is a really important part of understanding what that means to us as a larger community.”

Not a Book Club sessions begin with a guest speaker and then participants share personal resources: a podcast, a YouTube video, a book, etc. with other attendees. The purpose is to honour the diversity of knowledge that each individual brings to the table, and inspire ways to share that wisdom.

Not a Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 23, 5-7 p.m., at the museum.

Further details and registration available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/not-a-book-club-tickets-531180594457.

