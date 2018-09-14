Museum Alive! open house: Bringing history to life in Vernon

The museum invites everyone to explore our collections; meet the staff and volunteers.

Archivist Barbara Bell will be offering behind-the-scenes tours of the Archives during the Museum Alive! Open House Saturday, Sept. 29 from 12 to 3 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Culture Days are just around the corner and the Vernon Museum is excited to be taking part in our Museum Alive! Open House Saturday, Sept. 29 from 12 to 3 p.m.

The museum invites everyone to explore our collections; meet the staff and volunteers; take in a talk and demonstration of the restored Post Office Clock and Captain Shorts’ steam engine; join in a behind the scenes tour of the Archives; watch the linotype in operation; and participate in our scavenger hunt, interactive activities, and What is it? Contest! Plus, enjoy hot dogs and a drink for a suggested donation of $4.

Watch the museum’s website and Facebook page for a schedule of events.

Don’t forget to leave time to view some of our recent changes within the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives. With Michelle Loughery and friends Blue Renew — art: debris temporary display departing, the Allan Brooks Gallery has received a fresh coat of paint and a revitalization.

Not only will you find a wide range of Allan Brooks’ original works from our vast collection you will also have the pleasure of viewing artwork from a number of other local artists, including Charles Holliday, Howard Totenhofer and Janet Middleton to name a few. A Haida Argillite collection generously donated to the museum by Greg Abraham rounds out the gallery.

Another recent addition is the Early Land Surveying display featuring engineer and surveyor Gilbert C. Tassie. Surveyor’s tools, a Vernon Irrigation District map, and even a section of the Grey Canal Wood Stave Pipe, and a map of the Grey Canal are incorporated into this display. A map drawing station and Grey Canal Q&A blocks add a fun interactive component to this display.

In addition, staff and volunteers will be available to chat and answer questions regarding the proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre and the referendum taking place October 20th to borrow up to 25 million for construction.

For more information, please contact the museum at 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find us on Facebook.

Culture Days is a collaborative, Canada-wide volunteer movement to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

This year’s Culture Days weekend will take place on Sept. 28, 29 and 30. See https://bc.culturedays.ca for a schedule of events happening in Vernon.