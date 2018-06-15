Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

Students at Vernon’s Community Music School celebrated in style last Friday at the annual Country Fair.

The family fun event featured performances from students along with a host of games and prizes — with an old-fashioned flair. Like the cake walk, ring toss and mystery jars. But a favourite among all the games was the sponge throwing, where music students took turns facing the crowds and getting a little wet.

“The Vernon Community Music School has a remarkable history of community service and growth. From a modest music school located in an Army Base Hut providing two programs for 23 students to a large, vibrant school located in a Heritage House (the Smith House), it now provides more than 32 programs for 677 students,” said Jacquie Friesen, school president.

The school is operated out of the historic Smith House, built in 1908. But the home is in need of some building repairs, including a new foundation.

To help the school out visit www.vcmsonline.org, call 250-545-4977 or visit the office at the historic home located at 1705 32nd Ave.

