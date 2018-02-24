Yoga class gets a new twist - at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

Yoga has taken on a new twist, pairing nicely at a local distillery.

Okanagan Spirits has started offering yoga classes, where the instructor and participants can strech and find their zen amongst the giants stills at the Vernon Distillery.

The Detox and Retox yoga series has proven to be wildly popular, drawing a waiting list for the first class which took place Jan. 31. Therefore more classes are in the works. The series features RYT200 Hatha Yoga Instructor Jessica Nobrega.

But that’s not all that’s brewing at the local business.

“We also have our nearly-sold-out, largest, annual event coming up on Saturday, March 3; 2nd Annual Prohibition Party: a B.C. Rye release celebration,” said Jody Wenger-Harrison, event coordinator.

The distillery is also introducing a seasonal Sunday Brunch series, the first one being March 11, called the Spirited Fig Social Brunch; Spring Series, followed by the next Detox and Retox Yoga event on April 11 and a Bartending 101: Basic Cocktails with a Twist on April 5.

For more information visit okanaganspirits.com/about-us/events/



jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

