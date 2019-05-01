Pseudoscorpion spotted in Vernon home. (Photo: Jaci Glazier)

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

Critters always seem to garner a reaction when images are posted to the Vernon Community Forum Facebook page.

A recent discussion was sparked from a post by group member Jaci Glazier, who uploaded an image of an unknown creature she found in her house on Monday, April 29. The caption that read: “Does anyone know what this nasty looking little thing is?”

By the morning of Wednesday, May 1, the post had garnered nearly 20 reactions and 57 comments. Many who had never seen a creature like this voiced their disgust.

“Well…. hafta cancel my trip to Vernon now!” wrote one.

“I wanted to sleep tonight,” read another.

In the end, several identified it as a Pseudoscorpion. According to thecanadianencyclopedia.ca, a Pseudoscorpion and false-scorpion are the common names for tiny creatures in the class Arachnida, order Pseudoscorpiones (or Pseudoscorpionida). They look like miniature scorpions (to which they are related) but lack a tail or stinger. They are general predators on other small arthropods and completely harmless to humans. Worldwide, there are about 3000 known species, with probably fewer than 50 species in Canada.

“I’m starting to realize that this group mostly just teaches me about creepy crawlers I didn’t know existed here,” read another comment. This gained 15 reactions.

Many experts muse that they are rarely seen because they are so tiny. So, in hindsight, it’s kind of a rare find and photograph.

