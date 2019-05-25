A Sherwin-Williams volunteer paints at the Abbeyville House in Vernon Friday. (Jennifer Blake - Vernon Morning Star)

National Painting Week brings new look to Vernon senior home

Sherwin-Williams store volunteered their time and supplies to Abbeyville House

The Abbeyville House of Vernon got a fresh coat of paint in preparation for National Painting Week.

Volunteers from the local Sherwin-Williams store donated their time, paint and supplies Friday, May 24 to refresh the house’s common areas, including the entryway, reception area, dining room and sitting room.

The rooms will be painted a soothing white, with a rosy pink feature wall.

Most Read