National TV broadcast recognizing Apex Mountain Resort; hill wins $2k in competition

Online voters had their say and selected Apex as one of the best ski communities in Canada

Apex Mountain Resort has finished in the top 10 of this year’s Mackenzie TopPeak competition. (Apex Mountain Resort)

The Apex Mountain Resort is one step closer to being named the best ski community in Canada.

From doing jumping jacks to coordinating ski limbo and conga lines, supporters of the hill have spent the last month posting videos on social media that show their love and enthusiasm for Apex.

The initiative’s in support of helping the hill win the Mackenzie TopPeak, an annual competition that determines the best ski community in Canada through multiple online voting phases.

Premiliary results are in and the Apex community has qualified for the finals, placing No. 5 for all hills in the country. The most recent stage of voting determined the top 10 ski communities in Canada.

The Penticton hill has won $2,500 as a result, and money will be invested back in its freestyle facility.

“I would like to thank you all for your participation, and patience during the last weeks! I promise you, there will be no more jumping jack videos,” a member of Apex posted to Facebook, on behalf of the resort.

A CBC Sports broadcast on Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m., will showcase the 10 best Mackenzie TopPeaks in Canada, including Apex.

One hour later, the next phase of voting will begin to determine the top-three ski communities in the country.

“We will not be able to track this stage of voting, so we will never know where we stand until the top three peaks are announced on live TV,” representatives from Apex wrote. “This means just rally rally rally, and vote vote vote! Get everyone you know involved.”

Voting ends on March 22 at midnight and the results will be announced on March 25, at 3 p.m.

Apex could win an additional $10,000, $20,000, or the grand prize of $100,000 in the next phase of the competition.

The best ski community in Canada will be revealed on April 1.

People can vote here.

If Apex continues to perform well in the polls, prize money will be used to upgrade its mogul and freestyle facilities.

