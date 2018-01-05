Naturalists count swans, eagles

It’s a rite of January.

The North Okanagan Naturalists Club is gearing up for the annual Swan and Eagle Count, a citizen science program that occurs each year mid-January.

The count monitors the current population status of eagles and swans in B.C.’s southern Interior, with the North Okanagan club contributing to the tally annually.

“The count is in its 38th year for swans and 24th year for eagles,” said event coordinator Aaron Deans.

The Vernon-area count is slated for Sunday, Jan. 14.

The North Okanagan count zone covers four areas with a total of nine different routes throughout this region.

The routes are covered by different groups with one group going as far north as Sicamous, another to the south end of Mabel Lake via Lavington and Lumby and a third group counting from Enderby through Kingfisher and out to Mabel Lake.

In the Vernon area, several groups scout the north and south end of Kalamalka Lake, Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake and the Head of the Lake area.

“The count numbers are compiled with others from the B.C. Interior and elsewhere and form a database used by university students and graduate ornithologists in various bird research programs,” said Deans.

All interested people (new and experienced birders alike) are welcome to participate in this year’s count. Contact Deans at 250-542-5122 or bishopwildbird@gmail.com, and organizers will do their best to match you with a group of experienced naturalists.