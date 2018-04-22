Nature Centre fundraiser uproots

It’s on a new date and in a new location, but the unique fundraiser is back.

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things Fundraiser returns June 23.

Experience hands on Nature with the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wine and Wild Things Fundraiser, presented by Nicola Wealth Management.

This 17th annual fundraiser is all in support of Allan Brooks Nature Centre, promoting an appreciation of nature and increasing awareness of habitat conservation through environmental education and nature-related activities in the Okanagan region.

This year Wine and Wild Things comes back to nature with a new venue at Lone Pine Ranch and Events Centre.

“We are thrilled with the new location,” said Vicki Proulx, events and communications coordinator. “Lone Pine Ranch offers us a spectacular outdoor space allowing guests to have a true hands-on nature experience.”

Returning features of the event include live birds of prey with The Raptors and The Bug Guys with their Reptiles. As well, Royal Astronomical Society of Canada members will be on site with telescopes for deep sky viewing.

Guests can indulge in the delicious appetizers provided by Gumtree Catering and enjoy a savoury dessert from Terroir Cheese or something sweet from Karat Chocolate all while sipping on the Okanagan’s finest wines and spirits including Ex Nihilo Vineyards, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and Summer Gate Winery.

New this year and capping off the evening, Rob Dinwoodie will entertain by the campfire with live music.

“We’re having a lot of fun connecting kids, and the kid in each of us, with nature in the Okanagan. This important fundraiser helps support our continued delivery of youth and family-focused nature educational programming,” says Executive Director Aaron Deans. “We are also aiming to raise funds to construct aviaries on site at Allan Brooks to enhance public’s access and close up experience with raptors right here in Vernon.”

Tickets go on sale April 23 at 9 a.m. For more information including ticket prices and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.abnc.ca.

