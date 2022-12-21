Nature’s Fare delivers Christmas food, cash to B.C. food banks

At a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet, the Nature’s Fare Markets community has risen to the challenge to help feed those in need.
The organic grocery and wellness chain’s seven B.C. stores have already collected more than 12,000 pounds of food bundles donated by customers — eclipsing the 8,000 pounds of food raised last year.
“We have an amazing community. It’s heartwarming to see our customers’ generosity and to be a part of getting that food to the people who need it most,” said Michael Sherwood, CEO, of the bundles that are available in stores to donate until Dec. 24. “We know there’s so much on pressure on food banks right now as people turn to them for help, so we wanted to support our local food banks as much as possible this holiday season.”
In addition to the bundles of food donated by customers, Nature’s Fare donated $60,000 to food banks in the communities it serves.
Locally, the following donations were made:
• Vernon Salvation Army – $10,000
This year, stores got an earlier start to setting out the prepared food bundles of everything from peanut butter and jam to baby care and breakfast essentials. So far, customers across B.C. stores have picked up and donated more than $25,000 worth of food. With food bank bundles still available until Christmas Eve, that total will continue to grow.
More than $54,000 was also donated through the three per cent club for non-profits. Groups such as day cares, school parent councils and extra-curricular activity groups collect their receipts and get a cheque for three per cent of their pre-tax total as a tax-free donation.
“These are often very small and very hard-working local non-profits doing the important and often invisible work that improves everyday living for young families, so it’s a joy for us to help give these clubs a hand up and thank them for supporting our stores,” said Sherwood.
A $5,000 donation was also made to the certifying body of organic foods, Organic BC, supports producers making the transition to become certified organic growers and advocates for a resilient organic sector in B.C.
