Nature’s Fare hosts bike to work and school celebration station

Bike to work and school week continues today in Vernon.

Nature’s Fare kicked off Friday with their celebration station from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. at their downtown location. Bikers stopped by to enjoy some free coffee and treats, sponsored by the store. Olympia Cycle and Ski was also on scene offering bike checks. The City of Vernon Community Safety team was also in attendance, offering anti-theft bike engraving.

Check it out below:

Bike to work and school week, which began Monday, May 27, continues until Sunday, June 2.

Bike to work week is an annual community-wide event. Every year, residents trade in their cars for a bike in an effort to motivate people to consider cycling rather than driving throughout the city.

