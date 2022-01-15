Nature’s Fare supports list of causes in Vernon

The grocery chain donated close to $200K to a variety of causes in B.C. in 2021

Nature’s Fare Markets doled out nearly $200,000 in donations to organizations throughout B.C. in 2021, and a sizeable chunk of that total went to groups in Vernon.

The grocery store with a location on Vernon’s 30th Avenue spread the funds out across a number of different causes, donating $60,000 to food banks in B.C., $45,000 to hospital foundations, $67,000 to community causes and $26,000 to environmental initiatives.

“We really are a very employee and customer-centric organization and the health of our communities is very important to us— I really believe this is why we all come to work,” said Michael Sherwood, Nature’s Fare CEO. “To be able to give back to the communities where our teams and customers live, work and play is very meaningful.”

The Vernon and District Food Bank was one of six food banks in the province to receive a $10,000 cheque from Nature’s Fare. That’s on top of donations of food from customers. In total, 8,000 pounds of food was donated by customers at Nature’s Fare stores in B.C.

A $10,000 cash donation also went to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, one of six hospital foundations to receive donations.

“We know there’s a lot of pressure on the system right now and our health care works have shown so much dedication. If we can show our gratitude for all they’ve done over the last 18 months, that’s the least we can do,” said Sherwood.

The North Okanagan Gymnastics Society received $2,000, a donation that was all the more vital after the North Valley Gymnastics Society’s Vernon facility was destroyed by fire in October 2021.

READ MORE: Vernon gymnastics facility completely lost to fire

READ MORE: Kelowna charity donation to the Salvation Army feeds local community

Brendan Shykora

Food Bank