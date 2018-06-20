Two-year-old Tava Dye checks out his bicycle cookie with mom Lina Augaitis and little sister Aiste Dye of Coldstream during the grand opening of the Becker Bike Park Monday next to the Vernon Recreation Complex/Curling Club and Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

New bike park unveiled in Vernon

Becker Park transformed to include trails for kids and adults

Kids and adults alike are pumped to be able to hit the track in their own backyard.

The City of Vernon has added trails and tracks to Becker Park, next to the Vernon Curling Club and Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“This park once maybe just a few people came to hike it, but there’s so much more here now,” said Kendra Kryszak, Vernon’s parks planner.

Officially opened Monday, the Becker Bike Park features a tot track, beginner pump track, intermediate pump track, climbing trail and flow trail.

Vernon's new bike park opens Monday

“So many kids will be able to learn how to use their bikes and do mountain biking on here so I think this is a wonderful park now for our community,” said Kryszak.

“There’s lot and lots to do here and it can occupy a lot of people.”

The $100,000 project took approximately one year to complete, with $70,000 in grants from the community. The city picked up the remainder of the tab.

Six-year-old Charlie Ball had a blast testing out the tracks Monday.

“It’s good. I like the bumps on it, how there are so many.”

The outdoor recreation spot ties in with the Vernon Recreation Complex, offering families more options to get active, while not taking away from nature in the area.

“This is still wilderness park as well we just created a little bit more activity in it,” said Kryszak, adding that a lot of the native vegetation at the top remains there and more will be added. “We didn’t lose it (wilderness) but we gained a lot of activity.”

Funding came from the Kalamalka Rotary Club, Foord Family Foundation, Community Foundation North Okanagan, Funtastic and Sun Country Cycle.

“It was a huge community project and we pulled it off very nicely.”

Six-year-old Charlie Ball concentrates as he makes a few rounds on the new Becker Bike Park, which was officially opened Monday. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

