Hungry Bear Power Bites Café is opening on April 1, inside the Penticton airport. (Photo- Penticton Regional Airport)

New café opening inside Penticton Regional Airport

Hungry Bear Power Bites Café opens on April 1

A place that offers food seven days a week will soon be located inside the Penticton Regional Airport.

Hungry Bear Power Bites Café is opening on April 1, becoming the first business to fill the newly renovated food and beverage concession area within the airport’s main terminal.

The café will serve home-cooked meals and baked goods, with all ingredients sourced or locally made.

“It’s a dream for me,” says café owner Christina Teshier. “We’re a family-run business and we’re happy to serve the community.”

Teshier added that the business hopes to serve not only travellers and airport staff, but the community as a whole as well.

The café is inviting the public to its grand opening on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m.

“Drop by to eat cake and for the chance to win prizes and other giveaways,” the airport writes in a press release.

WestJet recently announced its intentions to resume a peak-season flight schedule between Penticton and Edmonton. Starting July 1, flights between the cities will be offered twice a week.

It also, though, cancelled plans to deliver on a once-promised route between Penticton and Vancouver that would offer six more flights a week between the B.C. destinations.

READ MORE: WestJet cancels flight route between Penticton and Vancouver

