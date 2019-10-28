The Regional District of North Okanagan has created a grant of up to $50,000 annually available to local, not-for profit organizations for ecological trail additions or projects that feature publically accessible trail improvements for the benefit of Greater Vernon residents and trail users. (File photo)

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is offering an opportunity for local, not-for profit organizations to receive funding through its new Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Project Grant.

The grant was approved by the board of directors earlier in October.

Up to $50,000 annually will be awarded to eligible organizations with the intention to provide funding for ecological trail additions or projects that feature publically accessible trail improvements for the benefit of Greater Vernon residents and trail users.

“We are looking for applications that demonstrate environmental impact, innovation and collaboration across sectors and interests, such as the collaboration of art or culture pieces,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services. “We look forward to reviewing and evaluating the projects that come forward and to give the community the opportunity to be a part of improving sub-regional trails in the area.”

READ MORE: RDNO seeks trails, natural spaces committee nominations

To apply, organizations must be a registered not-for profit society operating within the Greater Vernon area with an independent, active governing body. Other important criteria include proven financial stability, public service and relationships within the community.

For a full list of eligibility criteria and the grant application form, please visit www.rdno.ca/trailgrant.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2020 and will be awarded in the spring for work to be completed in the summer months.

