The Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveiled a new logo for the Vernon Towne Cinema Monday, April 26, 2021. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveiled a new logo for the Vernon Towne Cinema Monday, April 26, 2021. (Contributed)

New look, same fundraising goal for Vernon Towne Cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveils new logo upon reaching $60,000 for its Save the Towne campaign

Now with a new look, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society is still chasing its fundraising goal in support of the Vernon Towne Cinema.

The society is on track to reach its goal of $75,000 to keep the downtown cinema running, and in time for the final push, the non-profit group has unveiled a new logo based on social media polling feedback.

Fundraising team member Scott John says the new logo is a salute to the old “palace-type” theatre that’s stood downtown for decades.

“It hearkens back to the original Art Deco style of the movie theatre when it opened in 1938, and incorporates the tower from the building facade.”

The new logo is a sign of things to come inside the theatre, too, as the Screen Arts Society plans to add wheelchair ramps and a performance stage, among other upgrades, once the fundraising has been completed.

John said the society has raised $60,000 for the Towne so far — funds that will be essential once the Screen Arts Society takes over operations of the Towne this summer.

They’re hoping to reach $75,000 by June in order to apply for a matching federal grant, which will help the society complete its five-year plan for improvements and repairs to the theatre.

“We would like to send a huge thank you from the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to local individuals and the business community for supporting the campaign and getting it this far,” John said, adding the group has some fundraising events planned for the next two months to help them reach their goal.

Moviegoers have been missing the in-person experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered all local movie theatres. The society’s latest fundraiser aims to offer a taste of that experience.

“We have an old-fashioned popcorn cart that will be popping up around town in the coming weeks and months where folks will be able to get authentic movie-style popcorn in return for donations,” John said.

To find out when volunteers will be offering popcorn, people are invited to join or peruse the Screen Arts Society’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Vernon dealership gives Towne Cinema a lift

READ MORE: Historic Vernon cinema rolling into society’s hands

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fundraisingMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong seniors connect through music
Next story
Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Just Posted

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Scooters are coming to Kelowna after the city penned a deal with Spin, a San Francisco-based company. (Spin)
Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveiled a new logo for the Vernon Towne Cinema Monday, April 26, 2021. (Contributed)
New look, same fundraising goal for Vernon Towne Cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveils new logo upon reaching $60,000 for its Save the Towne campaign

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Spallumcheen wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read