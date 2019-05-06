New name, same great fundraiser for Independent Living Vernon

The event formerly known as Cycling For Independence helps the organization with programs

Six cyclists were treated to gorgeous conditions as they set out at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a 45-kilometre excursion along the Okanagan Rail Trail to Oyama and back as part of Independent Living Vernon’s 20th annual Moving For Independence fundraiser in Vernon. Others gathered at 9:30 and 10 a.m. for a shorter cycle and walking, running, skateboarding route. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The early bird gets the, well, longest route.

Independent Living Vernon (ILV) hosted its 20th annual Moving For Independence fundraiser Sunday.

The event, formerly known as Cycling For Independence, still drew the cyclists as a half-dozen on bikes – regular and electric – registered for the event’s longest excursion, the Crank Hammer Ride of 45 kilometres along the Okanagan Rail Trail, starting at The People Place, through Polson Park to the trail, out to Oyama and back.

For others not wanting to go that early or that long, the event offered a 24-km leisure ride along the rail trail to Kekuli Bay and back, and there was a 13-km fun walk or ride from The People Place to Kin Beach and back.

The event helps with funds for programs for ILV.

“All the funds help youth with disabilities maintain and grow their living skills,” said Lisa Briggs, ILV’s special events coordinator, as ILV’s mission is to create sustainable community links, to work for societal change, and to remove barriers so that people with disabilities have the opportunity to realize their full potential.

The event’s name change reflects the various ways people can take part.

“Anybody can come, bring a skateboard if you want,” said Briggs.

Those who took part were treated to lunch from the Lions Club, a buff, gift bag and a massage. Olympia Cycle and Ski was on hand to tune-up bikes and Vernon’s Community Safety Office had a volunteer engraving bikes for identification purposes.



