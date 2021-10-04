New pool in Lake Country would come with hefty tax hike

The Greater Vernon Recreation Centre is only 22 minutes from Lake Country and Kelowna’s H20 Centre is 39 minutes away, but as populations continue to grow, more are asking why there is no local community pool.

The District of Lake Country was able to shed some light on the situation.

The 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan considered the scenario of building a community pool and outlined the cost.

Considering escalated building costs over the past two years, the district estimates a $20-million indoor pool amortized over 20 years would cost around $400 per parcel per year. After 20 years, that cost would likely be reduced to around $135 for each property owner.

The district would likely require borrowing and financing of the estimated $1.4 million over 20 years while operation and maintenance would likely add about $400,000 to the annual budget.

Every property owner would see a hefty tax increase to fund the construction and operation of a pool with admission fees offsetting only a small percentage of the facility.

Lake Country council is set to review the five-year budget later this year.

