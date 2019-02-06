New season coming to O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe Ranch plans to opens its doors this spring for another season of family-friendly fun.

The season begins on April 20 with an all-new Easter egg hunt. The regular season then officially kicks off on May 12.

The Ranch will also host all new exhibitions in the Greenhow Museum and will also offer classic favorites in 2019, like Goat Yoga and Canada’s famous Cowboy Dinner Show.

Visitors can also look forward to monthly special events at the Ranch like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Family Fun Days. Several local artisans will also be onsite this season, including our resident potter, blacksmith, spinners and weavers, and quilting guild.

O’Keefe Ranch staff said it’s important to them to offer great deals on admission to local citizens. This year, residents of the North Okanagan can “Buy Now and Save,” to get a 20 per cent discount on all season passes purchased before March 16. This means that purchasing a family season’s pass costs less than visiting two times but allows families to attend as many times as they would like for all daytime events throughout the season, including the Easter Egg Hunt, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Family Fun Days. It also includes all the regular Ranch activities, such as viewing the exhibitions, touring the O’Keefe Mansion, and visiting the animals.

Season passes holders also receive 10 per cent off non-consignment items in the Gift Shop.

Season passes can be purchased online through the Ranch’s website. The Gift Shop at O’Keefe Ranch is open Monday-Wednesday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. starting Monday, Feb. 11. The final day of the season pass promotion will be Saturday, March 16. It will also be open on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, March 16 from 10a.m. – 2 p.m.

