Newcomers back in action in Vernon

Thanks to the efforts of a select group of volunteers, the Vernon and Area Newcomers Club survived the pandemic and is now restarting.

Originally formed in October 2019, the group had just started holding meetings and sponsoring activities when the pandemic hit.

For the next two and a half years the group followed the provincial protocols, with some of the original members staying in touch. With pandemic protocols now relaxed, the club is preparing to have a “restart” meeting.

“We are excited about getting the club going again and providing a range of activities and events that help newcomers become familiar with the area and provide an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends,” said Marilyn Robson, an original member of the club.

The club is open to individuals who have moved to the Vernon area. Through fun activities, special events and guest speakers at its meetings, members will become familiar with the area, meet new people, make new friends, share mutual interests and discover new ones.

“A newcomers club is a wonderful way to integrate into a new life and a new community,” said Robson.

Those interested are invited to the next meeting Dec. 6 at the Vernon Library (first floor) at 6:30 p.m. with some time to meet and mingle before the guest speaker.

Those coming to the meeting will be asked if they are interested in becoming a member and the kinds of activities and events they would like the club to organize.

For further information contact Robson at prmr@shaw.ca.

