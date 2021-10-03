Newspaper helps literacy society raise North Okangan readers

Literacy Society campaign benefits from topped up donations until Oct. 15

What’s black and white and read all over?

If you read that right you might have correctly guessed: a newspaper.

With reading being an essential skill for anyone picking up the paper or clicking online, the Morning Star has partnered with the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan to be part of the Postmedia Raise-a-Reader campaign.

Up until Oct. 15, members of the community can show their support by providing a donation to the Literacy Society, which through the campaign are topped up with the help of the Province of B.C. and Decoda Literacy Solutions, allowing the donation to go farther.

“We are very appreciative of this opportunity to partner with the Vernon Morning Star in support of the little learners in our community,” executive director Wendy Aasen said. “Along with our loyal volunteers and partner organizations, the campaign donations allow us to provide programs that encourage reading from an early age.”

One such program is the Reading Together program. Volunteers read with young students at their school weekly to build confidence and nurture a love of reading.

“It’s such a joy to watch them transform as their skills and confidence grow,” said Robyn Thurston, who volunteered for several years before assuming the coordinator position this year.

The society also provides thousands of books in its Books for Babies and Kindies program in partnership with the Vernon Health Unit. Each child receives a high-quality book to take home after their immunization.

Out-of-school programs and parent supports are also being planned to reinforce that while reading and math are important skills, the learning process can be fun.

Community members can donate at literacysociety.ca or e-transferring to admin@literacysociety.ca. Cheques can be mailed to 4705A 29th Street, Vernon B.C., V1T 5C1. Donation receipts are provided.

Community members who would like to volunteer in any of the society’s reading programs can find an application form online, email info@literacysociety.ca or call the office at 250-275-3117.

