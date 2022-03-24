No more ‘dumpster diving’, plenty of novels at Armstrong-Spallumcheen book sale

They are back and happy to be back.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society’s 29th annual Giant Book Sale returns in April for the first time in two years.

The Book Sale is ASMAS’ largest fundraiser and the money raised goes towards their operating costs. The 2022 sale runs April 2-8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is also open Friday night, April 1, from 6-8 p.m.,, for ASMAS members.

“We’ve been holding a mini book sale during the COVID shutdown and thank you all so very much for your support,” said society spokesperson Gail Salter. “We’ve received and sold a lot of books and puzzles and met so many nice people. Now we’re ready to get all the books out and have our traditional sale. We have a really fantastic collection of fantasy books this year and lots of CDs and LPs for you collectors.”

Nearly 30 years ago, Armstrong newcomer Innis Cooper went dumpster diving to get enough books for a two-and-a-half-day sale. He had moved to the North Okanagan from Victoria where he volunteered at a museum that ran a very successful book sale. He suggested the Armstrong society try having one as well.

With no books to sell, however, Cooper volunteered to go dumpster diving for the society.

“He also haunted the recycling boxes at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen dump and the Vernon dump,” said Salter. “Somehow he got enough books and we had our first sale. It ran from Friday at 1 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m. and I think we made just over $1,500.

“Now, it runs from Saturday morning to the following Saturday afternoon and we don’t have to go dumpster diving.”

The society is very well supported and have about 30,000 to 40,000 books donated each year.

“We have now branched out to having jigsaw puzzles as well, they have been very popular these past two years,” said Salter. “We thank everyone who donated. We are always happy to get books and puzzles (and of course all the interesting bits and pieces we find in old boxes).”

The society also received some special books and catalogues over the years and is trying to get them to the museum or historical society where they belong.

“Last year we received two Alberta Dept. of Agriculture Brand Books from the 1930s and they have been sent to the Three Hills Museum in Alberta,” said Salter. “This part of sorting books is a lot of fun.”

With all the books they have, not all of them are sold every year and at the end of the sale, the society invites non-profit organizations to come in and help themselves to anything that they can use to fundraise.

Over the years Special Olympics, Venture Training, Girl Guides, Home Schooling Association and Schubert Centre have benefited from the donations. If you are a non-profit organization and can make use of these books, give the society a call at 250-546-8318.

