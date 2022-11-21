No night-life in Vernon? Think again!

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre offers a dazzling array of events and presentations, both local and from around the world.

Late fall’s shorter days and cooler temperatures hail the arrival of the “creative season” – a time to indulge in the full array of arts and entertainment filling local stages, from festive holiday features to renowned dance to a fiery blend of jazz, blues and boogie-woogie!

And with its dazzling array of events and presentations, and top-notch amenities, the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre has it all.

“I think a lot of people have the perception that there’s not a lot of night-life in Vernon,” says Angela Pells, the centre’s marketing director. “For a small community, we host extremely high-calibre events – as a roadhouse venue, we curate and present local attractions, as well as those from across Canada and around the world.”

Located in the heart of Vernon, the centre houses two performance venues – the 750-seat auditorium and the Marie Fleming Studio, a ‘black box’ space with seating for up to 85 people. Both can be rented for live performances, networking events and meetings.

Operated by the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society, the Performing Arts Centre hosts community events, professional touring productions and curated performances in their SPOTLIGHT Presentation Series, featuring dance, theatre, kids’ shows and the popular OnSTAGE Concerts.

“The OnSTAGE Concerts feature cabaret-style seating for just over 100, with tables right on our stage,” Pells says. “It’s an intimate and exclusive way to experience a wide roster of performers like William Prince, Big Little Lions and most recently a sold-out concert by alt-diva Begonia, on Nov. 19.”

The centre has also hosted such world-renowned artists as Steve Earle, Weird Al Yankovic and the Bare Naked Ladies, and on Dec. 2 will feature the jazz stylings of pianist Michael Kaeshammer. Other anticipated highlights of the coming season include Dufflebag Theatre’s A Christmas Carol and Rick Miller’s award-winning one man show BOOM X.

Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre also offers facility rentals for community theatre festivals, touring productions, dance recitals and other community groups, hosting hundreds of events throughout the year.

“We’re steps away from award-winning local restaurants such as Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar and Bamboo Beach Fusion Grille, so you can gather with friends and family and have dinner before you join us for a night of entertainment,” Pells says. “Coming to a show at the VDPAC isn’t just about the show you see, it’s about spending time with your friends, having fun, enjoying a night out, and experiencing our vibrant downtown.”

At the centre, amenities include drink service featuring wine – they’ve partnered with some local wineries – local craft beer and cider, and feature cocktails.

To maximize your experience and save money, take advantage of their SPOTLIGHT Presentation series Pick 5 and Pick 10 packages, available online at Ticketseller.ca. (OnSTAGE Concerts not included.)

See the calendar of coming events at vdpac.ca/spotlight-season and stay up-to-date with the latest happenings on Facebook and Instagram.

