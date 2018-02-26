Nobody should walk alone

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimers is set for Sunday, May 6 in Vernon

According to a recent survey, more than 50 per cent of the Canadians affected by dementia have felt stigmatized or discriminated against; for many, it’s a lonely disease. Vernon residents can help change this. Show them you stand with them by creating a team and participating in the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6, 2018. The Vernon Walk will take place at Greater Vernon Athletics Park at Okanagan College at 11:30 a.m.

The Walk is a fun and family-friendly way to create a movement, while sending a message of inclusion and hope to the estimated 70,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia, and the people who care for them. The Walk will take place in 23 locations across the province. Each Walk is dedicated to an honouree – someone who has been affected by dementia, or who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. The Vernon Walk honours Colleen and Gord French. Participants are also encouraged to walk in honour or memory of someone in their lives who has faced dementia. One powerful way to do this is as a team.

“Teams for the Walk are such an important way to create momentum. Teams encourage each other, and can create healthy competition between themselves to fundraise. They bring a great energy to the day of the Walk,” says Erik Olesen, who is the Vernon event’s volunteer chair.

The Walk aims to inspire residents to make sure no one walks alone on the dementia journey. To set-up a team, simply go to walkforalzheimers.ca and follow the prompts. Need an extra incentive? Teams that raise $500 as a team by February 28 will go into a draw to win $500 worth of Amazon gift cards.

The funds raised through the event will make a world of difference to people affected by dementia in Vernon. They will directly fund support, education and learning opportunities so people affected by dementia can live their best lives possible. Funds will also help enable research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look to a world without dementia.

By participating in the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s you will truly be making a difference. By creating a team, you will create a community of courage that will change the face of the disease. Join us, and make memories matter. For more information, or to register today, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

