NOCLS gala just a few weeks away

Volunteers are currently seeking donations in support of The North Okanagan Community Life The North Okanagan Community Life Society’s annual Art and Wine Gala will be held at Eclectic Med Restaurant on Feb.24. Tickets are nearly sold out, so organizers say those who plan to attend are urged to act fast. From left, are artist Mike Jell, whose painting of BX Falls will be on the auction block at the gala; NOCLS board member Garry Molitwenik, and Eclectic Med Andrew and Dawn Fradley. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

What’s better than a night of good food, wine and art — not much according to Garry Molitwenik, former executive director and current volunteer with the North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS).

That’s why NOCLS sticks with the “tried and true” formula for their annual fundraiser.

The gala will be held at the Eclectic Med Restaurant on Feb. 24, and features a new six-course menu, which includes local wine with each serving; prizes and music provided by Betty Johnson. Molitwenik says there are several confirmed artists, including two new artists from Salmon Arm.

Tickets are $125 and transportation is available to get guests home safely. Organizers sat there are only ten tickets left, so those interested in attending are urged to act fast.

Reserve seating by contacting Garry Molitwenik at Garry.Molitwenik@gmail.com or 250-503-6139, or by calling Eclectic Med at 250-558-4646 or Pippa Forster at 250-549-6999.

