Nominate an inspiring Vernon woman

Morning Star to shine the spotlight on local women in special feature

The Vernon Morning Star is seeking nominations for inspiring women in the community to feature in our special publication May 27, 2021. (Pexel)

Nearly 30,000 women are behind the workforce in Vernon and the Regional District of North Okanagan, according to StatCan’s most recent findings, and the Morning Star is looking to you to shine the light on those most inspiring.

The Vernon Morning Star is gearing up to celebrate hardworking women in our community in our annual Women in Business feature and we’re turning to the public to nominate a few that we can’t miss.

Our team will be choosing 10-15 women to interview and feature in our special publication on May 27 and online at vernonmorningstar.com.

All we want to know from you is who you are nominating and why — how does this woman inspire you? Fill out the nomination form below.

The deadline for nominations is April 22, 2021.

