Nominations sought for Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year

Joan Albert, JCI Vernon’s Citizen of the Year for 2020, was presented with the award at Polson Park Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

It’s time for Vernonites to name their picks for the community’s biggest difference maker of the year.

Junior Chamber International Vernon (JCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year award.

The award, won by Joan Albert in 2020, goes to a deserving and active volunteer.

“This initiative has been a long-standing tradition of the JCI Vernon, and we are excited to have Kidston and Company Lawyers be our title sponsor once again,” said Abby Lagerquist, chair of the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year Committee.

“From large public events to small acts of kindness, we want to recognize those individuals who have gone above and beyond for our community,” said Lagerquist. “We understand this type of person doesn’t volunteer for the recognition and glory, so it will be incredible to acknowledge their contributions.”

On behalf of the recipient, $500 will be donated to a charity organization of their choice.

The recipient will be surprised with the award in late January to early February 2022.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 17, 2022. Nominations can be emailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com.

The committee asks that all nominations include the first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information, personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, your contact information and any other details you may wish to add.

“Keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, we will be thinking creatively on how we surprise the chosen Good Citizen. We are planning on having them escorted proudly in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade which we are happy is returning,” said Lagerquist.

READ MORE: Restaurant dishes up kindness for two Vernon causes

READ MORE: Vernon family goes the extra mile to support kids at Christmas

Brendan Shykora

Awards