Nordic ski swap set at Vernon store

Stussi Sport on Silver Star Road hosts annual swap Saturday, Oct. 1; doors open 8 a.m.

Stussi Sport in Vernon hosts its annual Nordic Ski Swap Saturday, Oct. 1.

Stussi Sport in Vernon hosts its annual Nordic Ski Swap Saturday, Oct. 1.

It won’t be long before nordic enthusiasts can head out on the local trails.

And a great way to kick off the nordic ski season is with an equipment swap.

Vernon’s Stussi Sport holds its annual Nordic Ski Swap Saturday, Oct. 1, at the shop on Silver Star Road, just past Butcher Boys.

“Our annual nordic-only ski swap has been growing in popularity over the last few years,” said Stussi Sport on social media. “Great deals on quality used ski equipment for the whole family.”

Gear drop-off is Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Friday, Sept. 30.

“If you have gear to put into the swap, bring it in and we’ll help you price it appropriately,” said Stussi Sport.

No gear will be accepted on ski swap day.

All equipment must be in good condition with current boots/bindings, and all skis must be clean – no wax. Stussi Sport will charge a cleaning fee if skis are to be cleaned for testing.

Stussi Sport gives you the option of taking a payout (Stussi will take 15 per cent commission) or leave a store credit for the full value of the item sold.

“We will have lots of staff and volunteers to help you find the best ski equipment for you,” said the store.

Doors for the nordic ski swap will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct 1st.

READ MORE: Silverbacks spoil Vernon Vipers’ home opener

READ MORE: Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless B.C. Lions 25-11 in Vancouver


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cross country skiingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon’s longest-serving senior centre celebrates 49 years

Just Posted

RCMP have a portion of Cunningham Road taped off Sept. 26 following reports of fun shots being fired. (Contributed)
Shots fired in Vernon neighborhood

Vernon council will get a look at a new Housing Action Plan (HAP) Monday, Sept. 26. (City of Vernon graphic)
Vernon council looks to close gap with new HAP

Stussi Sport in Vernon hosts its annual Nordic Ski Swap Saturday, Oct. 1. (Facebook photo)
Nordic ski swap set at Vernon store

Crews upgrading the sewer system along a portion of 25th Avenue adjacent to the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre could result in minor traffic delays Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27-29. (City of Vernon photo)
Sewer work on busy Vernon road could result in delays

Pop-up banner image