Nordic ski swap set at Vernon store

It won’t be long before nordic enthusiasts can head out on the local trails.

And a great way to kick off the nordic ski season is with an equipment swap.

Vernon’s Stussi Sport holds its annual Nordic Ski Swap Saturday, Oct. 1, at the shop on Silver Star Road, just past Butcher Boys.

“Our annual nordic-only ski swap has been growing in popularity over the last few years,” said Stussi Sport on social media. “Great deals on quality used ski equipment for the whole family.”

Gear drop-off is Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Friday, Sept. 30.

“If you have gear to put into the swap, bring it in and we’ll help you price it appropriately,” said Stussi Sport.

No gear will be accepted on ski swap day.

All equipment must be in good condition with current boots/bindings, and all skis must be clean – no wax. Stussi Sport will charge a cleaning fee if skis are to be cleaned for testing.

Stussi Sport gives you the option of taking a payout (Stussi will take 15 per cent commission) or leave a store credit for the full value of the item sold.

“We will have lots of staff and volunteers to help you find the best ski equipment for you,” said the store.

Doors for the nordic ski swap will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct 1st.

