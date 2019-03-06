A cruise of the Greek Islands will cap off the 2020 Pleasant Valley Secondary School spring break European trip. (L. Richard Martin, Jr. - photo)

North Okanagan 2020 spring break trip includes cruise

Italy, Greece and a cruise around the Greek Islands on Pleasant Valley Secondary 2020 Euro trip

It will be a spring break overseas next year for area high school students.

The North Okanagan Shuswap School District board has approved Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School Italy Greece Trip for Spring Break 2020.

This is the fourth time PVSS has travelled to Italy and Greece which culminates with a cruise of the Greek Islands.

PVSS career programs coordinator Paul Britton said this trip is, by far, the most popular for students and parents and students seem to want to do this one every second year.

“Last year’s trip to Switzerland, Italy, France and Spain was also very popular but it is the cruise of the Greek Islands that is the selling point to this trip,” saide Britton.

RELATED: North Okanagan high school students plan for 2020 trip

Currently there are 28 students registered and there’s room for six more interested students and/or parents. Any interested students can visit the web site at www.eftours.ca and type in the tour code: 2149116RE and sign up.

If you have any question, contact Britton at 250-546-3114 or e-mail pbritton@sd83.bc.ca.

RELATED: PVSS proceeds with Europe trip

Due to massive interests and prompting from parents, Britton has also set up an adult tour through EF Go Ahead Tours.

The trip is called Sicily: A Cultural Journey and is booked July 9 through July 20. The Group Reference Number is: 64795449. Registration is now open.

There will be meetings arranged after spring break to discuss this trip. Any questions or concerns you can contact Holly at EF Go Ahead Tours at 1-800-742-1731 or e-mail holly.laflamme@ef.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
