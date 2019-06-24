North Okanagan branches celebrate Legion Week

More than a long-standing veterans service group selling poppies, the Royal Canadian Legion is celebrating 93 years of service this week.
Starting June 24-30, the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 78 communities across BC and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2019.
“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honors the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, Executive Director of the BC/Yukon Command. “Drop in to your local legion and enjoy face painting, barbeques, concerts and all kinds of fun and entertainment for families and community members alike.”
The Enderby branch hosts an outdoor jam session Thursday with the 100 Guitars starting at 10, plus two inside jam sessions starting at 1. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Neil Diamond Party at 7, following roast beef dinner starting at 5.
“We try to keep pretty busy here in Enderby,” said Cindy Tottenham, Branch 98 president.
The Armstrong Legion joins the Chamber of Commerce on July 1 in Memorial Park to celebrate both Canada Day and Legion Week. The Legion Colour Party will participate in the Opening Ceremonies that recognize dignitaries and the Citizen of the Year. Legion members and the chamber will co-host a variety of events and activities for all ages throughout the day. These events will include free swimming, native dancing, face painting, petting zoo, bounce stations, adult bingo, music and adult rest stations. Youth groups will be invited to the legion for Sip and Paint (Moctails) and Battle of the Bands.
