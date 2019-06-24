North Okanagan branches celebrate Legion Week

More than a long-standing veterans service group selling poppies, the Royal Canadian Legion is celebrating 93 years of service this week.

Starting June 24-30, the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 78 communities across BC and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2019.

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honors the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, Executive Director of the BC/Yukon Command. “Drop in to your local legion and enjoy face painting, barbeques, concerts and all kinds of fun and entertainment for families and community members alike.”

Events are taking place across BC and the Yukon, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate and learn more about Canada’s history. It is part of the BC and Yukon governments’ official proclamations of Legion Week as a testament to the dedicated community service of the Royal Canadian Legion, a cornerstone of Canadian communities for 93 years.

“During Legion Week and throughout the year, we welcome people from every corner of the community to visit their local legion to celebrate and learn about our country’s proud past,” said Whittier. “Membership is open to all citizens and we encourage community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.”

At Branch 98 in Enderby, the community is invited to a barbecue Tuesday with free burgers and hot dogs. The Enderby branch hosts an outdoor jam session Thursday with the 100 Guitars starting at 10, plus two inside jam sessions starting at 1. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Neil Diamond Party at 7, following roast beef dinner starting at 5.

“We try to keep pretty busy here in Enderby,” said Cindy Tottenham, Branch 98 president.

The Armstrong Legion joins the Chamber of Commerce on July 1 in Memorial Park to celebrate both Canada Day and Legion Week. The Legion Colour Party will participate in the Opening Ceremonies that recognize dignitaries and the Citizen of the Year. Legion members and the chamber will co-host a variety of events and activities for all ages throughout the day. These events will include free swimming, native dancing, face painting, petting zoo, bounce stations, adult bingo, music and adult rest stations. Youth groups will be invited to the legion for Sip and Paint (Moctails) and Battle of the Bands.

Lumby Legion hosted a free community barbecue as well as tours of the Legion and community activities Sunday, June 23.

