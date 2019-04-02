North Okanagan Bridge Club marks milestone birthday

With more than 300 members, the North Okanagan Bridge Club turned 55-years-old this year. (Dave Murison photo)

They knew the club had been around for some time.

What they didn’t know is that the North Okanagan Duplicate Bridge Club, at 55-years-old, is actually older than some of its members.

“In 1964, a dedicated local group of Vernon bridge players decided to become members of the American Contract Bridge League, the governing body for duplicate bridge in Canada and the USA,” said Dave Murison with the club. “It meant that these players could now organize and run duplicate games sanctioned by the ACBL, and earn points towards achieving ‘Life Master’ status – a significant achievement in the duplicate bridge world.”

Now, 55 years and a merger with Vernon’s other duplicate bridge club later, the Club has grown to a roster of more than 300-strong and boasts a comprehensive playing schedule with games nearly every day of the week.

“NODBC now offers seven duplicate games a week, for all levels of experience, from beginners to top players. You can find a game that will suit your level of experience, and, if you choose, only play against others of similar skill,” Murison said.

Focusing on the duplicate version of the partnership game, duplicate bridge actively removes the “luck of the draw” from the game to create “a whole new level that is addictive.”

“It’s competitive, challenging and great fun,” Murison said. “By the by, bridge is a recommended activity to keep minds active into senior years to help protect against brain impairment such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

As a sanctioned club, Murison said that they pride themselves in maintaining a high degree of competitiveness without intimidation, rudeness or behaviour that impedes the enjoyment of the game.

“Our club, even up and down the Valley, has a reputation of being the friendliest place to play,” Murison said.

Murison said the club is always accepting members. Information about joining and the week’s play schedule is available online at www.bridgewebs.com/nodbc. Membership is $5 per year and $5 per game played.



