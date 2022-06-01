North Okanagan communities step up for B.C. Trails Day

The Vernon ATV Club will be out cleaning up a local recreation area with the help of some friends Saturday, June 4, to commemorate the second annual B.C. Trails Day.
Led by the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C., with partner agencies and community organizations, the day is an opportunity to celebrate and steward B.C.’s trails, educate about responsible recreation and help more British Columbians enjoy trails and outdoor spaces.
The Vernon ATV Club will partner with the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) and Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. (4WDABC) to clean up the trails and known dumpsites in the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road area in Coldstream.
“OFTF has a strong reputation for performing cleanups and catching people dumping in the forest, and 4WDABC is an organization like our own that educates users on how to recreate responsibly in the backcountry,” said Clint Ingham from the Vernon ATV Club. “We’ll be rewarding all cleanup volunteers with a big barbecue in the afternoon.”
Also in Vernon for B.C. Trails Day, the North Okanagan Cycling Society will be hosting a free trail seminar to all members of the community to learn proper building techniques, and utilizing natural terrain and features for sustainable trail building and maintenance. There will be an indoor theory session starting Friday at 7 p.m. at a location to be named later, and on Saturday, participants will head to Silver Star Provincial Park to build a new extension to the Hammered Cow trail.
In Armstrong on Saturday, June 4, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society are inviting people to celebrate B.C. Trails Day as they host two events on Mt. Rose Swanson: a Three Peak Circuit Hike and a Virtual Scavenger Hunt.The starting location and time are at the main parking lot for Rose Swanson at 10 a.m. You can participate in one or both events, with prizes available. In addition, there will be healthy snacks available at the Tower Lookout, provided by Rancho Vignola.
