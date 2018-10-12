North Okanagan dance party hosted by Kindale

Annual event of the Kindale Developmental Association set for Oct. 23 at Vernon’s Village Green Hotel

Kindale Developmental Association is again ready to cut a rug.

Kindale and the Village Green Hotel will host the return of the ever-popular Dance Party Tuesday, Oct. 23.

“This is one of my favourite events,” said Kindale development officer Cindy Masters. “Celebrating and honouring people with diverse abilities and their valuable contributions to our community.”

Each October, B.C. celebrate Community Living Month. This is the third year the Kindale Community Living Dance Party has been hosted by The Green Pub at the Village Green Hotel.

RELATED: Events celebrates Community Living Month

“We are a very community-based hotel,” said Village Green marketing, sales and promotions manager Peter Kaz. “We believe in supporting our fellow Vernonites and Kindale is very close to our hearts.”

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance from the Kindale office in Armstrong, of the Kindale Thrift Store in Vernon on 31st Avenue and 34th Street.

RELATED: Kindale serves up seasonal lunch

For more information, or to donate door prizes, call Masters at 250-546-3005.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
