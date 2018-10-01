North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser goes Thursday

Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel the place for United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap fundraiser

It’s the one event people keep asking Linda Yule when it will take place.

Yule’s answer: this Thursday.

The United Way of North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap hosts its 18th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“It’s a huge event,” said Yule, executive director for the local organization. “It’s the one people always ask about. It brings people out, raises awareness for United Way and helps us raise funds for the really important programs that happen here.”

RELATED: United Way Drive-Thru breakfast

There are 800 bags filled with food and other goodies that are available by donation.

“In the bags are everything for breakfast and way beyond,” laughed Yule. “Apples, juice boxes, cookies, chips.”

Some of the bags have special gifts, including stays at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and gift cards to Home Hardware.

Motorists can enter the Prestige Vernon Lodge by either Highway 97 southbound or off 39th Avenue.

A Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association bantam team will help with the set-up of the event.

Members of the Vernon Vipers, Queen and Princess Silver Star and members of the Vernon Winter Carnival Carnival Cop constabulary will be on hand helping out.

All monies raised from the Drive-Thru Breakfast stay locally to help United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap programs.

RELATED: Drive-Thru breakfast helps United Way

Among the organizations helped out by United Way and the Drive-Thru Breakfast include BrainTrust Canada Association; CNIB Vernon and Salmon Arm; Enderby and District Family Resource Centre; First Nations Friendship Centre; Community Kitchens in Vernon, Lumby, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Cherryville and Falkland; and North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.