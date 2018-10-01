North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser goes Thursday

Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel the place for United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap fundraiser

It’s the one event people keep asking Linda Yule when it will take place.

Yule’s answer: this Thursday.

The United Way of North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap hosts its 18th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“It’s a huge event,” said Yule, executive director for the local organization. “It’s the one people always ask about. It brings people out, raises awareness for United Way and helps us raise funds for the really important programs that happen here.”

RELATED: United Way Drive-Thru breakfast

There are 800 bags filled with food and other goodies that are available by donation.

“In the bags are everything for breakfast and way beyond,” laughed Yule. “Apples, juice boxes, cookies, chips.”

Some of the bags have special gifts, including stays at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and gift cards to Home Hardware.

Motorists can enter the Prestige Vernon Lodge by either Highway 97 southbound or off 39th Avenue.

A Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association bantam team will help with the set-up of the event.

Members of the Vernon Vipers, Queen and Princess Silver Star and members of the Vernon Winter Carnival Carnival Cop constabulary will be on hand helping out.

All monies raised from the Drive-Thru Breakfast stay locally to help United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap programs.

RELATED: Drive-Thru breakfast helps United Way

Among the organizations helped out by United Way and the Drive-Thru Breakfast include BrainTrust Canada Association; CNIB Vernon and Salmon Arm; Enderby and District Family Resource Centre; First Nations Friendship Centre; Community Kitchens in Vernon, Lumby, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Cherryville and Falkland; and North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong Spallumcheen pumpkin fest events launched
Next story
Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Just Posted

Car chase, crash lead to new charges for Vernon man

21-year-old man with outstanding warrants facing new charges

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Vulcano announces Vernon council candidacy

Terry Vulcano is one of 21 councillor candidates

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

The school’s Terry Fox Run was Sept. 28

Update: Car crashes into Shuswap bank after driver falls asleep

The Chase RBC was struck by a car on Sept. 30, the same building damaged by fire on Aug. 12

Orton’s five-pack boosts Ogopogos in Okanagan men’s soccer

CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League title

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Aussie bluesman to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe

Performance is Oct. 6 in Ashton Creek

Vernon book signing talks First World War

Wayne Norton’s Fernie at War: 1914-1919 book signing at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Oct. 6

Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

Piel Canela and the Gypsies is Oct. 6

Most Read