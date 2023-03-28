North Okanagan drive-thru breakfast tops $24k in funds

The money will go to funding local United Way food security initiatives

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP mascot Safety Bear joins members of the RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services in getting motorists’ attention for the 21st annual United Way B.C. North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast on Wednesday, March 22 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre (Roger Knox- Morning Star).

The numbers are in from the 21st annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast.

Over $24,000 was raised to support food security initiatives in the community, through the United Way.

The drive-thru was presented by Total Restoration Services and hosted by the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on Wednesday, March 22.

“We want to thank all of you for showing your local love as I’m so proud of this community and how they really demonstrated the heart they have and how much they care about each other,” said Michael McKnight, President and CEO of United Way BC.

“All the money raised in Vernon will stay in the North Okanagan region. That’s the great thing about United Way, it’s 100 per cent local.”

Volunteers rallied together to welcome hundreds of cars lined up to donate and receive a delicious breakfast bag, hot coffee, treats and many prizes hidden in the bags.

The United Way Food Hub in North Okanagan helps to increase the accessibility of food but also provides food literacy, programming and wellness activities.

“Food security is one of the top issues that we’re working on today,” said McKnight. “The economic uncertainty creates vulnerability, so if anyone is feeling hungry in our community, United Way is there to help.”

There is still a chance to donate, visit uwbc.ca to do so.

READ MORE: Paps and Tats: Lower Kootenay Band promotes cervical cancer screening with free tattoos

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserUnited Way