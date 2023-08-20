North Okanagan farm tour, dinner cultivate success

The Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society’s (SAFIS) recent Farm Tour and Long Table Dinner were a success.

The featured farms gave great tours and visitors learned a lot about where food comes from and how it’s grown. SAFIS hopes that through this type of exposure people will understand the need to support local farmers in order for the community to be more self sufficient.

The other purpose of the event was as a fundraiser for an Armstrong/Spallumcheen Community Resource Centre.

“SAFIS believes that a central place where information about all the services available to citizens would be beneficial not only to the recipients but also the groups offering the services” said the organization. “All the groups offering food to people, for example, would be able to share excesses with each other as well as guide people to the service best suited to their need. The money raised will enable us to apply for a grant to rent a space to begin this endeavour.”

SAFIS encourages people to visit ascrc.ca to learn more.

“Thank you to all the farms who participated in the tours or through donations to the dinner,” said SAFIS. “And thank you to all of you who turned out for the event.”

