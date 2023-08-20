Kat Saxton (left) and Visnadi of Armstrong’s Pilgrims’ Produce were among the vendors at the recent Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society’s Farm Tour and Long Table Dinner. (Contributed)

Kat Saxton (left) and Visnadi of Armstrong’s Pilgrims’ Produce were among the vendors at the recent Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society’s Farm Tour and Long Table Dinner. (Contributed)

North Okanagan farm tour, dinner cultivate success

Event serves as fundraiser for proposed Armstrong/Spallumcheen Community Resource Centre

The Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society’s (SAFIS) recent Farm Tour and Long Table Dinner were a success.

The featured farms gave great tours and visitors learned a lot about where food comes from and how it’s grown. SAFIS hopes that through this type of exposure people will understand the need to support local farmers in order for the community to be more self sufficient.

The other purpose of the event was as a fundraiser for an Armstrong/Spallumcheen Community Resource Centre.

“SAFIS believes that a central place where information about all the services available to citizens would be beneficial not only to the recipients but also the groups offering the services” said the organization. “All the groups offering food to people, for example, would be able to share excesses with each other as well as guide people to the service best suited to their need. The money raised will enable us to apply for a grant to rent a space to begin this endeavour.”

SAFIS encourages people to visit ascrc.ca to learn more.

“Thank you to all the farms who participated in the tours or through donations to the dinner,” said SAFIS. “And thank you to all of you who turned out for the event.”

READ MORE: Vernon gallery seeks Indigenous artworks for gift shop

READ MORE: Kalamalka resort proposal back at Lake Country

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodNorth Okanagan Regional District

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire forces Fintry Highland Fair cancellation

Just Posted

Flames are visible from a controlled ignition on the Upper Park Rill fire in Twin Lakes on Sunday. (Penticton Western News)
Penticton adventure company offers shuttle to Vancouver for stranded travellers

Marlene Boone (from left), Rea Smith, and Lisa Scott were among the volunteers making the Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society’s recent Farm Tour and Long Table Dinner event a big hit. (Contributed)
North Okanagan farm tour, dinner cultivate success

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
We might not have a home’: Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
City of Vernon extends gratitude to volunteers