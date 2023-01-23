Firefighter Sean Wright with a cat rescued from a Spallumcheen house fire Jan. 17. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department photo)

North Okanagan fire victims lose everything, no insurance

Family escaped the blaze, one cat still missing, fundraiser started

Friends are rallying around a sports volunteer and his family after a fire destroyed their home and everything in it.

A blaze broke out in the home south of Enderby, on Highway 97A just north of Mcleery Road, shortly before 1 p.m., Jan. 17.

Two occupants of the home were able to escape the fire and were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

A pet cat was also later rescued from the flooded basement.

Tina Campbell has been a friend of the Buzzell family for about 15 years.

“Our kids have grown up together, playing hockey, lacrosse and other sports. BJ is a wonderful father, a volunteer through community sports and overall a great guy. He would help anybody in need,” said Campbell.

“They are now displaced, and unfortunately, they did not have house insurance.”

She has started a GoFundMe to assist thee family through this trying time. To donate visit https://gofund.me/50aebe9f.

“We’re trying to raise enough money to get them clothing, and essential items, and back on the property to be with the rest of their animals.”

There is still one cat missing.

fire

 

