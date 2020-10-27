October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)

North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Fostering is one of the most rewarding, amazing, fulfilling, heartwarming and challenging experiences you’ll ever have. Taking children and youth into your heart and home in their deepest time of need is such a beautiful thing to do.

You do your best to help them feel safe and cared for while being away from their own families. You have sleepless nights, times of being hit or yelled at and through it all you know that they just need your support and acceptance.

Then come the perfect moments when you get more than your share the snuggles, cuddles and giggles, the times when they tell you all about their day at school or how they love it when you read them a bedtime story like mom used to. You’ll even get the special interactions with a teenager telling you how they appreciate that hoodie you bought them or that you made their favorite dinner of pizza and ice cream.You also deal with the “business” side of it too, the monthly reports and ministry rules.

Overall, it’s a true privilege to care for those that are not your biological family but through their time with you will often become extended family members for many years to come.

Through the ups and downs you continue to be there for that child and their family…and for that I, Alana, the Foster Parent Coordinator for the North Okanagan and all of us with the Okanagan Foster Parents Association say ‘thank you.’

Alana MacKinnon

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

READ MORE: Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Foster care

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grocery chain donates $8,000 to JoeAnna’s House

Just Posted

October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)
North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

The Med Restaurant was named the 2020 Business of the Year at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Greater Vernon businesses honoured for excellence

Greater Vernon Chambers of Commerce has announced its 2020 Business Excellence Award winners

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover on Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Oct. 27, only to find the vehicle already covered in police tape. It was a duplicate call. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Lights-and-siren response to old Lake Country rollover

Emergency crews respond to reports of rollover Tuesday only to find it occurred yesterday

Spallumcheen's Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)
1,000 lb pumpkin tips Armstrong scale

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd and Erma Main finish one-two with a pair of gourds totalling almost a ton

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

Traditional events cannot take place under current health rules

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(File)
Two more Kelowna flights flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A flight from Vancouver to Kelowna and a flight from Kelowna to Edmonton have been identified

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School - Facebook)
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School communities have been made aware

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Most Read