North Okanagan group in need of horse help

A roundup is underway of horse enthusiasts looking to lend a hand to a special group of riders.

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association is looking for volunteers to lead horses for special needs riders during the spring riding session April 15 – June 7.

Volunteers are asked to commit to a two-and-a-half hour shift once per week for eight weeks. Classes are run at various times during business hours Monday through Friday.

Anyone interested in helping out and making a difference in the lives of these special riders can attend the volunteer orientation Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at the NOTRA facility at Historic O’Keefe Ranch north of Vernon. Hands on volunteer training clinics will take place the following week of April 8 – 10t (see the website for the various times available).

“We serve people with disabilities all in the North Okanagan,” said Dani Goldenthal, NOTRA program director.

For more information check out www.notra.info, call or text 250-549-0105 or email notra@telus.net.

