Community groups can now apply for $400 million in recovery funds available. (Contributed)

North Okanagan groups benefit from historic funds available

A historic one-time $400 million is up for grabs to help communities, including the North Okanagan.

Applications are now being accepted for the Community Services Recovery Fund, managed locally by the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO).

A diverse range of service organizations, such as charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies are urged to apply.

The fund will help community service organizations to adapt, to modernize and to be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services that they provide, so they can continue to support communities across Canada through the pandemic recovery and beyond.

Community service organizations are at the forefront of addressing communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the early phases of the pandemic, they have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools. Many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of the North Okanagan.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations have stood up for and supported our community. We will be forever grateful for their efforts,” said Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director. “Now, through this Fund, the Community Foundation North Okanagan will support projects at charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies that invest in their internal systems and processes, making them more resilient for the future.”

Applications are open until Feb. 21, 2023 at communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca. Organizations are encouraged to complete the interactive quiz to determine where and how to apply.

