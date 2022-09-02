North Okanagan motorcyclists rev support in memory of Mallett

Judy was a founding member of Santas Anonymous, and major part of Toy Run

Judy Mallett will be on the minds of riders for this year’s Motorcycle Toy Run Sept. 11, leaving the Kalamalka Lookout at noon sharp and cruising to the Lumby Oval Track. The event is a major fundraisier for Santas Anonymous Society. (Contributed)

She was the only one who could quiet a group of loud motorcyclists and get their attention.

“She’d take the mic and say, ‘you guys aren’t listening,’” Perry Wainwright recalls.

Judy Mallett’s ability to organize bikers is just one of the many things organizers of the annual Motorcycle Toy Run miss.

In honour of the woman who made the event a success, the 34th annual ride is in memory of “our Judy.” Mallett died of cancer Oct. 4, 2020.

Motorcyclists will meet at the Kalamalka Lake lookout Sunday, Sept. 11, leaving at noon sharp and ride with Mallett in mind to the Lumby Oval Park track for draws, prizes and a food and beverage garden hosted by the Lumby Lions.

“We dearly miss her,” said Wainwright, organizer of the event which benefits the Santas Anonymous Society. “Judy is actually a founding member of Santas Anonymous.”

Riders are urged to bring new and educational toys for kids ages zero to 12, or cash donations.

The donations are used not just at Christmas, but year round for birthdays for underprivileged children in the North Okanagan.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Wainwright, noting that even last year the event attracted approximately 200 people.

Even those who don’t have a bike are urged to come out to Lumby in support of the kids.

Those who can’t make it but would like to donate can visit Santas Anonymous Tuesday mornings between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at #2 4320 29th St. Or call 250-542-4448.

