Cindy Masters with the Kindale Developmental Association (centre) gets fitted for a diamond pendant necklace from balloon pop co-sponsors Conan Ackert of Total Restoration (left) and Leah Riley of Castanet. The necklace will be among the prizes available at Kindale’s Diamond Premier Night Saturday at Bannister Honda in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan organization set to sparkle with diamond event night

Kindale launches 60th anniversary year-long celebrations with diamond evnet in Vernon

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.

It’s a song made famous by Marilyn Monroe and was also featured in the Oscar-winning musical Moulin Rouge.

It’s October, and four diamonds remain in play in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Locally, a stunning diamond pendant necklace will be among the prizes at the Kindale Diamond Premier Saturday night at Bannister Honda in Vernon. The gala evening kicks off at 7 p.m.

The event is to help Kindale celebrate a milestone: it’s 60th anniversary in the community.

“We are very happy to help Kindale get ready to celebrate their 60th anniversary and be able to continue making a difference in the lives of people with diverse abilities,” said Conan Ackert from Total Restoration, co-sponsor of the diamond pendant necklace, along with Castanet.

Said Castanet’s Leah Riley: “Castanet is excited to be co-sponsoring this amazing piece of jewelry which will, in turn, assist in the ongoing efforts of Kindale to provide opportunities for people in our community.”

The diamond evening is the launch of a year-long celebration for Kindale and its milestone anniversary.

“You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind event and we are so close to being sold out,” said Kindale’s Cindy Masters.

For details about VIP registration, please visit www.kindale.net or call Kindale at 250-546-3005.

Champagne sponsor The View Winery and Vineyard will share its “Bling” Sparkling Wine for the launch toast, and event guests will also be tantalized by executive chef hors-d’oeuvres from the culinary team at Premium Catering, tasty delights from Okanagan Spirits and dancing with The Legendary Lake Monsters.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
