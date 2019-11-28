North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

Instead of home sales, Realtors are going door to door to fill a greater social need Wednesday in the North Okanagan.

Agents from various real estate offices will be working overtime in the name of hunger. Starting at 5 p.m., they will be collecting non-perishable items from Vernonites on behalf of the food banks in the area.

“We are all passionate about our communities and this is a great way for us to give back,” said Dawn Taylor, organizer of the 42nd Annual Realtor Food Drive. “I am certain that when this event began 42 years ago the founding members would never have thought that this event would even be required as much as it is today.”

In Vernon alone, more than 1,100 people are being assisted through the food bank’s programs each month. About 32 per cent of those assisted are youth and children under the age of 18. Without the generous support and kindness of the community each of these needy persons would have gone hungry, according to the food bank.

The Realtors Food Drive is a major boost, and will ensure there is enough food well into the new year.

“I believe this event instills so much compassion, personal joy and sense of community in both the volunteers and the residents who make this event so successful by donating what they can,” Taylor said.

“It is so uplifting when you arrive at the food bank on the evening of the event and see the tons of food being brought in and knowing that 100 per cent of it goes back into the community.”

Realtors will begin leaving bags on doorknobs this weekend, which residents are urged to fill and leave outside Dec. 4 with their outside light on. Residents who don’t receive a bag are still urged to leave out a donation for the evening. Anyone whose donations are not picked up are urged to contact their favourite Realtor for collection.

Items most needed at the food bank are:

canned meat (tuna, salmon, chicken, etc.)

canned vegetables

large cans of soup

dry soups

Sidekicks

soda crackers

rice

rolled oats

