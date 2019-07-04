North Okanagan residents encouraged to take community survey

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is participating in a province-wide survey to learn more about its residents

North Okanagan residents are being asked to share how they participate and contribute in the community. The goal is to hear from all perspectives and experiences to learn how to make the community better.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete and responses will remain anonymous. It closes on Monday, July 8.

Take the survey by visiting https://survey.givingopinions.ca/b981VitalSigns.

Results will be featured in the 2019 North Okanagan Vital Signs Report.

The survey is being paid for by the Vancouver Foundation on behalf of community foundations throughout the province.

