North Okanagan-Shuswap gas bar accepting Red Cross wildfire relief donations

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is accepting donations through the end of August for the Canadian Red Cross wildfire relief efforts in B.C.

The co-op will accept donations at the Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm Co-op gas bars.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op will match customer donations up to a maximum of $5,000, and Federated Cooperatives Limited (FCL) will match the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s donation up to a maximum up $5,000,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager. “So if we receive $5,000 in donations from our customers a total of $15,000 will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross.”

A $2 donation can provide an essential item like food or water. Donating $5 can provide someone with a basic toiletry kit. And a $10 donation can help provide groceries for a day.

